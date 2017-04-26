BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Equifax Inc-
* Equifax releases first quarter results
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $5.96 to $6.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.44
* Q1 earnings per share $1.26
* Sees Q2 revenue $857 million to $862 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.375 billion to $3.425 billion
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.58 excluding items
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $832.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $825.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $863.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.