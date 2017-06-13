June 13 Equinix Inc:

* Equinix partners with Alibaba Cloud to deliver greater cloud connectivity

* Announced collaboration with Alibaba Cloud to provide enterprises access to Alibaba Cloud via Equinix Cloud Exchange in some of company's data centers

* To provide access to Alibaba Cloud in company's Hong Kong, Silicon Valley, Sydney, Washington, D.C. international business exchange data centers