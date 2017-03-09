Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 8 Equinix Inc:
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
* priced concurrent public offerings of 5.3 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $360.00 per share
* says priced $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.