BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Equinix Inc
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
* Equinix Inc - quarterly revenues increase 12% year-over-year to $950 million
* Equinix reports first quarter 2017 results
* Equinix Inc Sees Q2 2017 revenue $976 million to $982 million
* Equinix Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue view $946.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.