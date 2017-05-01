May 1 Equitable Group Inc:
* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results
and continued solid credit performance
* Q1 earnings per share C$2.54
* Equitable group inc qtrly originations were $1.6 billion,
4pct higher than a year ago
* Equitable Group Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.23 per
common share, a 10pct increase over dividends declared in May
2016
* Equitable Group Inc - bank expects arrears rates and
credit loss provisions to remain low throughout remaining
quarters of 2017
* Equitable Group Inc - at quarter-end, mortgages under
management were $21.7 billion, compared to $17.7 billion a year
ago, a 23pct increase
* Equitable Group Inc - anticipate that co's mortgage
application volumes will increase over coming weeks
* Equitable Group Inc - will not execute transactions to
derecognize additional mortgages this year
* Equitable Group - to not execute transactions to
derecognize additional mortgages, in light of reduced
expectations for growth of insured prime business
* Q1 earnings per share view C$2.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income after
provision for credit losses $77.6 million versus $63.4 million
* Equitable Group says actively monitoring house price and
mortgage activity to ensure credit risk profile of business
stays within risk appetite
