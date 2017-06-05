China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Equites Property Fund Ltd
* conclusion of disposal of cape town office portfolio
* as of 1 june 2017, transfer of offices were registered for a combined sales consideration of r232.8 million
* Equites property fund - retains two small commercial properties in gauteng, comprising approximately 1.32% of total portfolio of company by value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: