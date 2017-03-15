BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Equity Commonwealth
* Equity Commonwealth sets 2017 annual meeting of shareholders and increases share buyback authorization
* Equity Commonwealth - board of trustees authorized repurchase of an additional $150 million of its outstanding common shares over next 12 months
* Equity Commonwealth - prior authorization will expire on march 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.