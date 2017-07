July 17 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* ELS reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 5.3 percent to $221.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.81

* Equity Lifestyle - ‍for Quarter , funds from operations available for common stock and op unit holders $0.81 per common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: