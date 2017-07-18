FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties sees funds from operations for year ending Dec 31 to be between $3.52 and $3.62

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc-

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - project funds from operations for three months ending September 30, 2017 between $0.86 and $0.92

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - sees funds from operations for year ending December 31, 2017 to be between $3.52 and $3.62 - sec filing

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc sees normalized ffo per common share of $0.86 - $0.92 for quarter ending september 30, 2017

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc sees normalized ffo per common share of $3.52 - $3.62 for year ended dec 31, 2017

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2veJwsI) Further company coverage:

