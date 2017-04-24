April 24 Equus Total Return Inc:
* Equus signs agreement to acquire U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc.
* Equus Total Return-consideration to be paid to usg&e
shareholders consists of 32.6 million shares of equus stock at a
deemed price of $3.28 per share
* Equus Total Return - consideration to be provided also
consists of $40 million worth of 5-year mandatory convertible
equus preferred stock
* Equus Total Return - preferred stock may be converted at
any time into equus common stock at conversion prices ranging
from $3.28 to $4.10 per share
* Equus Total Return Inc says consolidation may not be
accretive to existing equus stockholders
* Equus-Assuming conversion of preferred stock at $3.28 per
share, usg&e shareholders will hold about 76.8% of common stock
of combined companies
* Equus Total Return Inc - definitive agreement to acquire
and consolidate its operations with u.s. Gas & electric
* Equus Total Return Inc- in addition to approving
consolidation, equus board of directors has also approved a
3-for-1 reverse split of its common stock
* Equus Total Return Inc - consolidation with u.s. Gas &
electric will be effected in two stages
* Equus Total Return - first stage of consolidation consists
of acquisition of 90.3 pct of USG&E's capital stock from mvc,
certain other usg&e stockholders
* Equus Total Return - second stage of consolidation
consists of merger of unit of equus with and into usg&e, with
usg&e as surviving corporation
