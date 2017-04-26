BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Era Resources Inc-
* Era Resources announces going private transaction
* Era Resources Inc - proposed going-private transaction, to be completed via an arrangement to be implemented under a statutory plan of arrangement
* Era Resources - special committee considered arrangement, engaged infor financial to prepare valuation and fairness opinion with respect to arrangement
* Era Resources- arrangement will involve share consolidation on basis of 10.3 million pre-consolidation common shares of co to 1 post-consolidation common share
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results