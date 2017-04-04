April 4 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :

* Says Ericsson and Cisco to strengthen Nextel IP network in Brazil

* Says this is the first deal after the Ericsson-Cisco partnership was approved in Brazil

* Says the key components in the combined offering include a combination of hardware from Cisco, and services and project management from Ericsson

* Ericsson and Cisco formed a global business and technology partnership in November 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)