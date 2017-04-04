BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
April 4 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :
* Says Ericsson and Cisco to strengthen Nextel IP network in Brazil
* Says this is the first deal after the Ericsson-Cisco partnership was approved in Brazil
* Says the key components in the combined offering include a combination of hardware from Cisco, and services and project management from Ericsson
* Ericsson and Cisco formed a global business and technology partnership in November 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.