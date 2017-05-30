UPDATE 1-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 30 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
* Erik Ekudden named Group CTO for Ericsson
* Says Ekudden will be responsible for building on Ericsson's strength in technology to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future
* For the past seven years, Ekudden has been responsible for Ericsson's technology strategies and industry activities
* Ekudden joined Ericsson in 1993, holding various positions within research and development. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
