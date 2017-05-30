May 30 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

* Erik Ekudden named Group CTO for Ericsson

* Says Ekudden will be responsible for building on Ericsson's strength in technology to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future

* For the past seven years, Ekudden has been responsible for Ericsson's technology strategies and industry activities

* Ekudden joined Ericsson in 1993, holding various positions within research and development.