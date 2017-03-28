UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm at conference call:
* Says we don't see change in the outlook we had earlier
* Says there will be no big announcements on job cuts
* Ericsson has previously forecast the mobile infrastructure market to decline by 2 to 6 pct in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)