BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Ericsson
* Francisco partners to invest in Ericsson's iconectiv business
* Says private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million to acquire a 16.7 pct ownership at an implied total valuation of iconectiv of approximately $1.20 billion
* Says $200 million will be transferred to Ericsson as a dividend, which Ericsson expects to receive in Q3 2017
* Says transaction has no material impact on Ericsson group income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie