June 21 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :

* Ericsson to divest its power modules business to Flex

* Says a workforce of over 300 people to move from Ericsson to Flex Power, a division within Flex

* Says divestment in line with Ericsson's previously-announced business strategy of focusing on core portfolio areas