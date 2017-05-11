BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
May 11 Erin Energy Corp:
* Q1 average daily production of 5,500 net barrels of oil
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
* Q1 revenues were $31.3 million, up from $4.9 million in 2016
* Says reported net loss of $26.5 million in q1 versus net loss of $32.4 million year ago
* Reported q1 loss of $0.12 per basic and diluted share versus loss of $0.15 per basic and diluted share year ago
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.