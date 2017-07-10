FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 1:02 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Erin Energy provides drilling and production update

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp:

* Erin Energy drilling and production update

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍has finalized its plan to spud Oyo-9 by end of July and has sent a notification to rig contractor​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍Oyo-9 is expected to increase Oyo field production by six to seven thousand barrels of oil per day​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍company will also tie back in to FPSO Oyo-7 well which could add an additional approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd)​

* Erin Energy - ‍discussing possible extension to contract with Pacific Drilling to drill one or two wells in prolific miocene geological zone in oml 120​

* Erin Energy Corp - ‍continues to produce over 6,200 bopd from its Oyo 8 well​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.