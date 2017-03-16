March 16 Erin Energy Corp

* Erin Energy announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $21.1 million

* Erin Energy - would not seek additional extension of its offshore l-27 and l-28 blocks due to high costs and risks associated with Frontier Exploration

* Erin Energy Corp - for Q4 2016, net daily production was approximately 5,800 bopd compared with 2,500 for comparative period in 2015

* Erin Energy - FY loss per share $0.67

* Erin Energy Corp - company's year-end 2016 SEC proved oil reserves were 9.3 million barrels (mmbbls)