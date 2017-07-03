FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Erin Energy says CFO resigned
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Erin Energy says CFO resigned

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Erin Energy Corp

* Erin Energy - on June 29, Daniel Ogbonna resigned as senior vice president and CFO of co effective as of close of business on june 30 - sec filing

* Erin Energy - at present, co does not plan to immediately recommend CFO replacement, but will review and assess potential candidates

* Erin Energy - in interim, CFO duties will be delegated to Manuel Mondragon, Kent Gilliam, and Dippo Bello Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sy0PHw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.