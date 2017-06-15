BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy rejects stock split proposal
* Says board of directors disapproved proposal for splitting of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Eris Lifesciences Ltd
* Eris Lifesciences Ltd - allots 1.29 crore equity shares at 603 rupees per equity share aggregating to Rs. 779.43 crore to 21 anchor investors
* Initial public offer to open on Friday 16 june, 2017, and to close on Tuesday 20th june, 2017
* Eris Lifesciences Ltd - price band fixed from Rs. 600 to Rs. 603 per equity share Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says board of directors disapproved proposal for splitting of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Palladium up over 3 pct for the week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas l