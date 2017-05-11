BRIEF-Tesco experiencing IT issue, grocery home shopping orders affected
* "Currently experiencing an it issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders"
May 11 Ernest Borel Holdings Ltd:
* Entered into non-legally binding mou with vendor
* Mou in relation to its proposed acquisition of entire issued share capital of target company
* Proposed consideration for proposed acquisition is expected to be about HK$50 million
* Target company is Top Win International Trading Limited
* Co shall pay a refundable initial deposit in amount of HK$25 million to vendor within 5 business days from date of MOU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Currently experiencing an it issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders"
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement