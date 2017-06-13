BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
June 14 Eroad Ltd-
* Has accepted a credit approved facility letter of offer from bnz, eroad's existing banking partner
* total facilities provided under this agreement are nz$33.4 million, for an initial term of 12 months from date of drawdown
* "expects to have finalised contractual arrangements by end of june 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Friday it would transfer $1.6 billion in pension obligations to insurers American International Group Inc and MassMutual.