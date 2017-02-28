Feb 28 Erste Group Bank:
* CFO says regulator increased CET 1 requirement for
Slovakia, which prompted goodwill reduction there
* CEO Treichl says increasing dividend in coming years is
our aim, likely it can happen
* CEO Treichl says we cannot give any assurance on paying
higher dividends for the moment
* CFO says we feel quite well covered for risk in Romania
* CEO Treichl says I don't think regulatory uncertainty is
going to go away this year
* Treichl says M&A increases complexity and we want to
reduce complexity, so any deal would have to be really
attractive
* Treichl says there are a couple of interesting things but
price and timing of any deals would have to be extremely good
