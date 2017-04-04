BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
April 4 Erytech Pharma Sa:
* Announces launch of investigator-initiated phase 2 study of eryaspase (GRASPA) for ALL
* Single arm, multi-center, multi-national phase 2 study is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients at 23 sites across seven Nordic and Baltic countries
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing