BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 ESA Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalstudio2l, which is engaged in VFX manufacture and cinema operation business
* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the co and the subsidiary
* The co will survive and subsidiary will be dissolved after merger
* Merger effective date is June 20
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Waanz6
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: