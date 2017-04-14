April 14 ESA Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalstudio2l, which is engaged in VFX manufacture and cinema operation business

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the co and the subsidiary

* The co will survive and subsidiary will be dissolved after merger

* Merger effective date is June 20

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Waanz6

