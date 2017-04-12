BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 ESA Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 62,366 shares of Digitalstudio2l, a film producer firm, for 2.64 billion won
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(138,714 shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hdoR4e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes