BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 9 Escalade Inc
* Escalade - Board extends CEO David Fetherman's term of executive severance agreement for an additional one year term ending Dec 31, 2018 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2s3r336) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.