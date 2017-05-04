GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Esco Technologies Inc
* Esco announces second quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.16 to $2.26
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.51
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 sales rose 16 percent to $161 million
* Esco Technologies Inc - test orders were $44 million in Q2 2017
* Esco Technologies - current expectations for 2017 remain consistent with details outlined in business outlook presented in co's Nov. 7, 2016 release
* Esco Technologies Inc - "remain confident that we are on track to achieve sales, EPS, EBIT and EBITDA growth that we projected for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.