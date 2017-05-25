UPDATE 4-North Korea tests rocket engine, possibly for ICBM - U.S. officials
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong defense
May 25 ESCO Technologies Inc:
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Expects to maintain operations of Morgan Schaffer at its current location in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* ESCO Technologies Inc says that it has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer Inc
* Business, which will join Doble Engineering & NRG Systems as part of ESCO's USG operating segment, has annualized sales of about $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, June 23 World stocks were poised to eke out slim gains for the week on Friday as a tentative recovery in oil prices spurred investors to hunt for bargains in the beaten-down energy sector and helped commodity-related currencies gain against the dollar.