May 25 ESCO Technologies Inc:

* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Expects to maintain operations of Morgan Schaffer at its current location in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* Business, which will join Doble Engineering & NRG Systems as part of ESCO's USG operating segment, has annualized sales of about $25 million