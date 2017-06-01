June 1 Escorts Ltd

* Says Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 29 percent in May 2017

* Says domestic sales for month of May 2017 at 6,770 up by 29 percent as against 5,252 tractors in May 2016

* Says Escorts Ltd agri machinery segment (EAM) in May 2017 sold 6,886 tractors

* Says exports sales in May 2017 at 116 tractors up by 47% as against 79 tractors in May 2016.