BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 1 Escorts Ltd
* Says Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 29 percent in May 2017
* Says domestic sales for month of May 2017 at 6,770 up by 29 percent as against 5,252 tractors in May 2016
* Says Escorts Ltd agri machinery segment (EAM) in May 2017 sold 6,886 tractors
* Says exports sales in May 2017 at 116 tractors up by 47% as against 79 tractors in May 2016.
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.