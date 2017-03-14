UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 14 Esi Group SA:
* FY revenue 140.6 million euros ($149.46 million) versus 124.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.