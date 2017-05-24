UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 ESI GROUP SA:
* FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES STABLE AT €27.3 MILLION
* "RELATIVE STABILITY OF THE REVENUES MUST BE VIEWED IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CHALLENGING BASE EFFECT DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF JAPAN IN Q1 2016" Source text: bit.ly/2rhsdsg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.