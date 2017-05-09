May 9 Electro Scientific Industries Inc
* ESI announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017
results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $49.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $60 million
* Electro Scientific Industries-expect to incur about $1-2
million of restructuring charges and $3.5 to $4.5 million of
inventory and asset impairments in Q1 2018
* Orders in Q4 were $82.3 million, compared to $55.6 million
last year and $44.1 million in prior quarter
