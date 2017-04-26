April 26 Eskay Mining Corp:

* Eskay signs agreement with Silver Standard to option up to a 60% interest in part of SIB property

* To earn 51% undivided interest in SIB project from co, Silver Standard is required to complete $300,000 private placement in company

* To earn 51% undivided, Silver Standard is required to spend an aggregate of $11.7 million in exploration expenditures over 3 years