* Esperion provides update on common stock trading activity

* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued

* Esperion Therapeutics - says "Esperion remains dedicated to advancing clinical development of bempedoic acid for patients with hypercholesterolemia"