June 26 Esperion Therapeutics Inc-
* Esperion announces FDA confirmation of regulatory pathway
to approval for the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe
* Says phase 3 bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination
bridging study to initiate by Q4 of 2017
* Esperion Therapeutics - on track to submit both bempedoic
acid / ezetimibe combination and bempedoic acid global
regulatory filings for an ldl-c lowering indication by h1 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics says top-line results for for the
bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill trial expected by
end of 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: