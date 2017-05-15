BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 ESPERITE NV
* REG-ESPERITE (ESP) - ESPERITE CONFIRMS THE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CURRENT AND FUTURE GENETIC ACTIVITIES AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTIONS TO CLAIM 5.2 MILLION EURO DAMAGES AGAINST PREMAITHA (NIPT)
* ESPERITE WILL CONTINUE ALL ITS ACTIVITIES AND WILL VIGOROUSLY FIGHT PREMAITHA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company