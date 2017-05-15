May 15 ESPERITE NV

* REG-ESPERITE (ESP) - ESPERITE CONFIRMS THE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CURRENT AND FUTURE GENETIC ACTIVITIES AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTIONS TO CLAIM 5.2 MILLION EURO DAMAGES AGAINST PREMAITHA (NIPT)

* ESPERITE WILL CONTINUE ALL ITS ACTIVITIES AND WILL VIGOROUSLY FIGHT PREMAITHA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)