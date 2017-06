June 1 ESPERITE NV:

* L1 CAPITAL SUBSCRIBES TO SECOND PACKED TRANCHE TODAY, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* AS OF TODAY, 100% OF EUR 1.0 MILLION INITIAL TRANCHE ISSUED ON MARCH 8, 2017 HAS BEEN CONVERTED INTO SHARES BY EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND

* TODAY A SECOND TRANCHE OF EUR 250,000 IS ISSUED AS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 25 CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 10,000 EACH, WITH 250,000 SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS ATTACHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)