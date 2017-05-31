May 31 ESPERITE NV:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE HIGHER COMPARED TO BUDGET

* Q1 EBITDA FOR THE SAME PERIOD ALSO IMPROVED COMPARED TO BUDGET AS A RESULT OF COST CONTROL

* SAYS CONSEQUENCES FOR THE BUSINESS OF RECENT LIQUIDATION AFFECTING ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES, GENOMA SA, TO BE LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)