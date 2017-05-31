BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 ESPERITE NV:
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE HIGHER COMPARED TO BUDGET
* Q1 EBITDA FOR THE SAME PERIOD ALSO IMPROVED COMPARED TO BUDGET AS A RESULT OF COST CONTROL
* SAYS CONSEQUENCES FOR THE BUSINESS OF RECENT LIQUIDATION AFFECTING ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES, GENOMA SA, TO BE LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development