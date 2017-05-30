May 30 Espial Group Inc:

* Espial and Vantage announce agreement on board renewal

* Espial Group Inc says espial's board will increase to seven members at 2017 AGM

* Espial Group - co, vantage to work together to nominate a new, independent director for election at co's 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders

* Espial Group - will appoint Brian Mclaughlin as new, independent director of co at annual general, special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 13

* Espial Group Inc - vantage has withdrawn its previously announced nominees, will support co's other 6 director nominees

* Board will increase to seven members at 2017 AGM