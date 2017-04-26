BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 ESPN President John Skipper:
* ESPN President John Skipper in a memo to employees says "we will implement changes in our talent lineup this week"
* Says "limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs" - memo Source text - (es.pn/2oLHDjs)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results