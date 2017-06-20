June 20 Esprit Holdings

* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading volume of shares of company

* "These unusual movements do not correspond to any material adverse change in operation and business development of group"

* "Board does not know whether recent decreases in price and increases in trading volume of the shares of company was caused by hsbc report"

* Also noted Hsbc Global Research report on 12 june relating to co reducing its target price from hk$5.00 per share to hk$4.80 per share