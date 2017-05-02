BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Esprit Holdings Ltd:
* Moving forward, continued closure of unprofitable space will put pressure on revenue development
* Group revenue for 3q fy16/17 amounted to HK$3.89 billion, representing a year on year decline of 8.4% Source text: [bit.ly/2pBdQvg] Further company coverage:
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company