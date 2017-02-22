BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Esprit Holdings Ltd
* HY reveneue HK$8.32 billion versus HK$9.32 billion
* HY profit attributable to shareholders of company HK$61 million versus loss of HK$238 million
* Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for six months ended 31 December 2016
* Expect in second half of this financial year a similar development as observed in first half
* "We remain cautious in terms of capex investments" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan