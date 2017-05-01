BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Esrey Energy Ltd
* Esrey announces signing of a non-binding letter of intent with PRG PLC
* Esrey Energy -to acquire 100% of shares of Zinc Power from PRG and minority shareholders of Zinc Power in exchange for 39.8 million shares co
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results