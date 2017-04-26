BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Essa Bancorp Inc:
* Essa Bancorp, Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter, first half financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Essa Bancorp Inc - net interest income decreased $980,000, or 8.0 pct, to $11.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
* Essa Bancorp Inc - net interest margin for Q2 of 2017 was 2.80 pct, which was unchanged from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.