April 26 Essa Bancorp Inc:

* Essa Bancorp, Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 second quarter, first half financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Essa Bancorp Inc - net interest income decreased $980,000, or 8.0 pct, to $11.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Essa Bancorp Inc - net interest margin for Q2 of 2017 was 2.80 pct, which was unchanged from previous quarter