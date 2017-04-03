Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Essa Pharma Inc
* Essa Pharma provides clinical study update and announces presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting
* Essa Pharma Inc - EPI-506 continues to be very well-tolerated through six patient cohorts at escalating doses in phase 1 dose trial
* Essa Pharma - intends to submit data from phase 1 clinical trial to scientific meeting, sees announcing updated results by end of Q2 2017 for EPI-506 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)