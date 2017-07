BRIEF-Essa Pharma provides further update on proposed equity offering

July 24 (Reuters) - Essa Pharma Inc-

* Essa Pharma provides further update on proposed equity offering

* Essa Pharma says had received sufficient investor interest to advance proposed transaction but was denied conditional approval by financial regulators

* Essa Pharma Inc says denied approval due to levels of insider and institutional participation for the proposed equity offering

* Essa Pharma - intends to delay an offering until after data can be announced from ongoing highest dose cohorts phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-506