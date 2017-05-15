BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Essa Pharma Inc
* Essa Pharma provides business update and announces financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics